SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield Police captain is under investigation following an alleged off-duty incident.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that the department is investigating the incident involving Capt. Richard Labelle that occurred Saturday night in the parking lot of the Walmart on Boston Road.
Labelle was off-duty at the time.
Details of that incident were not immediately available.
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno is commenting on news and said in a statement, in part: "I commend acting Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood's swift and immediate investigation actions pertaining to Captain Richard Labelle's off duty interaction with our public..."
Sarno went on to say "We will work with District Attorney Anthony Gulluni, our Civilian Community Police Hearing Board (CPHD) and other authorities to complete a timely review and resolution of this incident ASAP."
The State Police detective unit assigned to the Hampden County District Attorney's office is investigating.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
