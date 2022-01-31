SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – As calls continue to grow for police departments to change the way they respond to 911 calls, Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood addressed the Springfield Police Department’s mental health response in a public safety sub-committee meeting Monday afternoon.
Northampton and Amherst have already adopted separate departments intended to shift mental health and drug abuse calls away from police, and Commissioner Clapprood said that she has been watching those communities closely.
“How can Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood allow police officers to come out of that building seeing fear in their eyes?” asked Minister Charles Stokes. “And then, when they come out into the community, if they have that fear with the gun, it usually costs the lives of black people, people of color.”
Stokes, the spokesperson for Orlando Taylor III’s family, responded to a comment that Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood made when speaking on an unrelated officer-involved shooting in an MGM parking garage.
Speaking at a public safety sub-committee meeting Monday, Clapprood did not specifically address Orlando Taylor III’s case, but she had this to say defending her comment:
“When I say I saw fear in their eyes, that's human, and you don't go through an event like that and not, after the event, stop and think how close you came to death,” Clapprood explained.
This came as the Taylor family continues to call for a better response to mental health incidents. They claim that Taylor struggled with mental disabilities prior to the 23-year-old stabbing an officer, then being shot and killed on January 9th.
After reviewing the evidence, including police body camera footage, the district attorney determined that the officer-involved shooting was unavoidable.
“We want policies put in place, the Orlando Taylor III act,” Stokes told us. “We want a crisis center put up here so that culturally competent services can be rendered to the African American community.”
At Monday's meeting, Clapprood said that the department has six trained BHN clinicians operating.
She told Western Mass News that BHN responded to nearly 2,000 mental health related calls with officers in 2021.
“When it first started, they were skeptical of having BHN civilians on their calls with them,” Clapprood said. “Now, they don't want to go on a call unless they got a BHN worker with them.”
Some community members have continued to question if police should be responding to mental health calls at all. In western Massachusetts, Amherst and Northampton have already adopted departments that respond to certain police calls with just civilian personnel and no armed officers.
“I am watching Amherst and Northampton very closely, and we'll see in a couple months here how they do,” said Clapprood.
When asked about how officers’ mental health is being addressed, Clapprood said that they have implemented a 24/7 internal support system.
“We started a peer-to-peer program here and we trained about 12 to 14 officers,” she explained. “What I found, that the most important time to talk to the officer is before they go at the end of their shift.”
Clapprood added that any officers involved in recent traumatic situations have been referred to the peer-to-peer program and had a total critical incident training where they were provided with additional resources.
She also said that she is working to continue carrying officers administratively with pay while they get the help they need.
