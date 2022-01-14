An investigation is underway after a Springfield man was killed in an officer-involved shooting Sunday after allegedly stabbing an officer. His family spoke out Thursday after watching police body-cam footage of the incident and now, city leaders are reacting.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An investigation is underway after a Springfield man was killed in an officer-involved shooting Sunday after allegedly stabbing an officer. His family spoke out Thursday after watching police body-cam footage of the incident and now, city leaders are reacting.

The family of Orlando Taylor III said he was murdered at the hands of Springfield Police.

On Friday, we spoke with Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood, who is sticking to her initial comments following the incident, saying the shooting was justifiable.

“In my eyes, justifiable, how we were trained. Don't want it to end up this way. It's our jobs to protect property, life and limbs, and our own lives,” Clapprood explained.

On Thursday, emotions ran high for the family of Orlando Taylor III after viewing police body-cam footage from Sunday morning. They claimed Taylor's grandmother pleaded with the officer to not kill her grandson, but her plea went unheard.

We will have more on the 911 call that was initially made tonight starting at 5 p.m. on ABC40.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.