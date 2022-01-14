SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An investigation is underway after a Springfield man was killed in an officer-involved shooting Sunday after allegedly stabbing an officer. His family spoke out Thursday after watching police body-cam footage of the incident and now, city leaders are reacting.

The family of Orlando Taylor III said he was murdered at the hands of Springfield Police.

On Friday, we spoke with Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood, who is sticking to her initial comments following the incident, saying the shooting was justifiable.

“In my eyes, justifiable, how we were trained. Don't want it to end up this way. It's our jobs to protect property, life and limbs, and our own lives,” Clapprood explained.

On Thursday, emotions ran high for the family of Orlando Taylor III after viewing police body-cam footage from Sunday morning. They claimed Taylor's grandmother pleaded with the officer to not kill her grandson, but her plea went unheard.

