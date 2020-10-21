BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- The U.S. Attorney's office has provided an update on gun crimes in Massachusetts.
Officials said at the start of the pandemic, violent crimes were at a 30-year low, but those numbers have started to increase again in the past six months.
Local, state, and federal officials met in Boston Wednesday to discuss ways to reduce gun crime and the state of violent crimes in our cities.
"Springfield had a homicide as recent as Monday by the hands of gun violence. It is quite the uptick. So far this year, Springfield has seized 135 illegally possessed firearms and what's surprising us is the powerfulness of the guns we're seizing," Clapprood explained.
Clapprood said 38 of those guns were seized since July 21.
Officials also discussed 'Project Guardian', an initiative to reduce gun violence and target repeat offenders.
