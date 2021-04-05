(WGGB/WSHM) -- Flags across the country are flying at half-staff to honor U.S. Capitol Officer William "Billy" Evans, who lost his life defending the Capitol.
Governor Charlie Baker has ordered flags to fly at half-staff in honor of the North Adams native until Tuesday in Massachusetts.
Evans was a Western New England University alum, once attending classes by Cheryl Clapprood, who is now the Springfield Police Commissioner.
"I thought he looked familiar when I saw Billy Evans' photo and I did have him as a student in 2001 when I was an adjunct professor at Western New England University. His smile looked familiar to me, so certainly our thoughts and prayers are with the Capitol police during this time," Clapprood explained.
