SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- As protests continue across the country in response to the death of George Floyd, many are demanding change from local and the federal government over police brutality.
Some demonstrators have called for defunding the police. Western Mass News spoke with the Springfield mayor who said that just won’t happen.
In the wake of Floyd's death, demonstrators have flooded streets across the U.S.
Some demanded communities to defund their police departments, a move being promised by the majority of city councilors in Minneapolis, Minn. -- the location of Floyd's death.
“The same people that are screaming out to defund the police department will be the same people picking up the phone to call if something harmful is coming their way,” Mayor Domenic Sarno said.
Western Mass News also spoke with Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood about the idea of defunding the police.
“I think we sit down and rationally talk and look at the facts,” she said. “You look at real things that are happening, you certainly don’t want to defund the police.”
During this weekend alone, she said there were more than 300 calls for police officers to respond to.
She said if her men and women in blue didn’t respond, who would?
“We had a lot of shots fired calls, we had an awful lot of fireworks calls,” she said. “There is still a high volume of mental health calls. There’s a high volume still of domestics, the drug activity has not declined at all.”
The Community Police Hearing Board, which is made up of diverse community members, is one avenue people can turn to if they feel like they have been mistreated by the police.
The commissioner said the department is also in the process of getting body-worn cameras.
“Right now, we are sending out a group of 12 that have them,” she said. “By the end of the summer, hopefully, everyone in uniform will be wearing a body-worn camera.”
She said it’s a priority for the department to keep everyone safe.
“Everybody deserves to be protected, and everybody has to be kept safe, and it’s not going to work if you just simply say defund the police and eliminate the police.”
The commissioner said she is always open to hear from community members on how the department can improve.
