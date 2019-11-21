SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A cluster of homicides in the city of Springfield in the month of November with the most recent happening last night on Glendell Terrace, and police are not releasing the victim's identity.
No arrests have been made in the Glendell shooting yet, but it is the fifth homicide to happen within the city limits just this month.
One of them happened in State Police territory, but Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood says these homicides come less than two months before the city is primed to lose fifty officers.
"It’s not the hardcore gangs that we used to have, like the Latin Kings, where once you were one, then you were loyal to that gang," Commissioner Clapprood tells us.
Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood confirmed to Western Mass News that officers are investigating gang affiliation in connection with Wednesday night's deadly shooting on Glendell Terrace, but she says gang members in Springfield are a lot less committed to a name and more to the lifestyle.
"It depends on the schools. It depends on the neighborhood. They fluctuate back and forth without any real loyalty," explained Commissioner Clapprood.
We asked about specific gang symbols or colors that could stand for something else to the untrained eye.
"I mean, black and gold. If you see a kid with a Boston Bruins, that’s their colors, but to the child, the kid, it might be the colors of a gang that he’s affiliated with. Red and black in the Mason Square area as well. It’s also the Cincinnati Reds," continued Commissioner Clapprood.
Claprood says patrolling violence in Springfield could stretch the department thin this coming January when retiring officers officially leave.
"I was looking to fill over fifty and it looks like I’ll be able to fill forty with this academy, so we'll run another one as soon as I’m able. [Somebody who you thought was going to be a career cop. When they tender their resignation early, what are they telling you is the reason?] Lately, it’s been family, family pressures. Loved ones want them out as soon as they can, as soon as they hit the magic age and number for years where they’re getting 80% of their pension," stated Commissioner Clapprood.
This all comes as CBS News, using F.B.I. crime reporting statistics, ranks Springfield as the 41st most deadly city in America.
"Every city is different," says Commissioner Clapprood.
But the F.B.I. claims those statistics have their limits, as they don't account for unique differences each city presents.
Clapprood echoes that sentiment by explaining one of the unique differences her dwindling force of officers sees every day in Springfield.
"We don’t have a lot of home ownership in some of our more crime ridden neighborhoods. The bigger turnover you get, sometimes you’re going to have a higher spike in crime, so to compare one city to another, like, that is tough," added Commissioner Clapprood.
Clapprood says the trouble with recruiting officers is not unique to Springfield and that this is the toughest it's been in her whole career to find recruits willing to go into law enforcement.
