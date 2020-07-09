SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield officials now tasked with implementing changes to the police department, after the Department of Justice discovered a pattern of misconduct within the narcotics bureau.
Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood said some of the proposed changes have already partially been implemented before the release of the report.
"I guess I’m surprised that the citing of the excessive force is fists and takedowns," Clapprood said.
Clapprood vowed to make a series of changes to the department, based on recommendations from a Department of Justice (DOJ) investigation.
The case at the center of the DOJ report involves the 2016 accusations that a Narcotics Police Officer Gregg Bigda, beat and threatened Latino juveniles during an arrest.
The DOJ investigation began in 2018 before Clapprood took the helm, and the fixes released Thursday involve boosting accountability and more oversight into excessive use of force.
City officials were asked about a possible consent decree, a legally-binding agreement frequently used to ensure reforms to police departments get done.
Springfield's city solicitor did not commit to a decree.
"I think any remedies are on the table with the ultimate goal, is to have an agreement we all, we all are behind. There has been no lawsuit filed, hopefully, we can avert that," said Springfield City Solicitor Ed Pikula.
Consent decree or not, City Councilor Orlando Ramos said he will use legislation to demand the DOJ’s recommendations are implemented.
"An order of the city council to mandate that, we immediately implement four recommendations that are in the report," Ramos explained.
The DOJ investigators also cited the Nathan Bills case, which didn't involve the narcotics bureau, but did become a high-profile incident. Multiple officers are accused of beating four men while off duty.
The lawyer, Michelle Cruz, who represents one of the injured men, spoke to Western Mass News about the DOJ's findings, said she doesn't think their scope went far enough.
"Just by looking at narrowly the narcotics department, it seems to kind of miss the whole mark, which is the department-wide has an issue with police brutality," Cruz said.
When it comes to the Nathan Bills and Bigda cases, Clapprood said the pandemic has pushed back their court dates.
Western Mass News spoke with Bigda’s attorney today, but he declined to respond to the DOJ’s findings.
