SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Springfield leaders continue to address recommendations coming out of an independent review of the Springfield Police Department.
The review came after disciplinary cases involving current and former police officers recently came into the spotlight.
Acting Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood said that it's important that the department continues to be transparent and has the community's trust.
A recent review by the Police Executive Research Forum (PERF) is offering new ways the Springfield Police Department can improve their relationship with the community.
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno said that their review produced three specific recommendations.
PERF suggested the professional way of policing is to stay with a single police commissioner and to have a strong civilian review board, which the Springfield Police Department currently has. They did also suggest expanding their review board from seven to nine members, while also giving them subpoena power.
"We will be doing that with the recommendations that those two other members have public safety background, which would then serve on boards of three, with each board always having a public safety type individual on there," Sarno said.
Springfield City Councilor Michael Fenton added, "It's time that we break the gridlock between the ordinances that are on the book in respect to the city of Springfield as it pertains to the police department and what's actually happening in practice. This is a big step in that direction and I'm pleased to co-sponsor this."
Clapprood told Western Mass News it's important to follow these recommendations and continue their community policing efforts.
"I have read the ordinance proposed by the law department. I like it and that's exactly what it does it gives the civilian review board more power, so hopefully, it gets through the city council and I think that makes my disciplinary process stronger, so I think that will tighten up what's loose right now in the department," Clapprood explained.
These recommendations will be presented as an ordinance to the full city council at their next meeting.
