SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities reportedly found an unusual spot to hide heroin as part of an investigation into drug sales at a Springfield apartment.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that for the last few months, narcotics detectives have been investigating heroin sales out of an apartment on Belle Street.
Around 3:15 p.m. Thursday, investigators executed a search warrant on that apartment and took 51-year-old Carlos Rodriguez of Springfield into custody.
During the search, police recovered $1,812 in cash.
A little over an hour later, detectives arrested two people accused of working with Rodriguez - 49-year-old Pablo Torres of Chicopee and 42-year-old Pedro Benitez of Springfield - near the intersection of Albermarle Street and Wilbraham Road.
"During a search of Mr. Benitez' car, detectives discovered a hidden compartment in a child's car seat. Underneath the cushion, an area had been hollowed out to fit half packs of heroin," Walsh explained, adding that that compartment was empty when it was found.
In total, detectives seized $2,463 in cash and 106 bags in heroin during the investigation.
Rodriguez and Torres have both been charged with two counts of distribution of a Class A drug, possession with the intent to distribute a Class A drug, and conspiracy to violate narcotics laws.
Walsh said that Benitez requested medical attention at the time of his arrest and will be summoned to court to face similar charges.
