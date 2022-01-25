SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Springfield Police are back out on Page Boulevard for another round of traffic enforcement to catch speeders and distracted drivers.
This has all been an effort to increase driver and pedestrian safety.
So far Tuesday night, we saw several drivers being pulled over on this side of Page Boulevard near the corridor.
Springfield Police have been cracking down on speeding and distracted driving after several fatal accidents over the last few months.
Spokesperson for the Springfield Police Department Ryan Walsh told Western Mass News that Page Boulevard has a history of accidents. Two drivers were killed in November after one crashed into a building and another crashed into a tree.
So far, hundreds of tickets and dozens of criminal complaints have been issued during numerous patrols around the city, including two patrols on Page Boulevard and patrols on State Street, Parker Street, Sumner Avenue, and Boston Road.
In mid-December, 79 tickets and 5 criminal complaints were issued during the first Page Boulevard traffic enforcement, mainly speeders and those violating the hands-free law.
It is unclear how many tickets were issued so far Tuesday night. Police are expected to be out on Page Boulevard until 7 p.m.
