SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The city of Springfield is facing a police shortage, as the department faces an upcoming wave of officers retiring this year.
On Wednesday, the acting Police Commissioner met with the City Council's Public Safety Committee to discuss new recruitment strategies.
City councilors say they wanted to meet with the acting commissioner to get a better understanding of how bad the shortage really was.
While the council and police department have butted heads in the recent past, both sides spoke honestly about how to recruit the most qualified officers for the job.
"We have a class, and now," Interim Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood tells us. "They graduate July 18. When they graduate, we'll have thirty more vacancies so, by January of next year, you might be talking fifty."
Acting Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood says it isn't as easy as it once was to find people to protect and serve.
"Between the dangers of the itself in," continued Interim Commissioner Clapprood. "The climate that we're operating in, police work is not as popular."
Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh suggested creating a social media campaign, including promotional videos, to recruit younger, millennial-aged talent.
Due to a new residency requirement put in place for police supervisors, every new hire in the department must live in the city of Springfield for ten years.
It's a requirement Clapprood fears could make the talent pool smaller.
"I think," stated Interim Commissioner Clapprood. "What we're going to start to find is are they going to want to stay or are they going to want to be required to stay here for ten years? That's yet to be seen."
Councilors say living among the streets they patrol will only make police recruits more committed to the job.
"They're invested in the city, and," stated Springfield City Councilor Orlando Ramos. "They're aware of the issues that our city faces and there they will be more likely to care about those issues."
One City Councilor says continuing the ongoing process of getting the Springfield Police Department accredited by an outside agency is the key to drawing committed officers.
"It's ongoing, so," says Springfield City Councilor Jesse Lederman. "We are always able to demonstrate both to our police officers and to our residents that we're holding ourselves to the highest possible standard."
It takes several years for a police department to become accredited.
One issue raised by Commissioner Clapprood tonight is that the current police headquarters is too old and defunct to earn accreditation, thus pushing back that selling point for new recruits looking to join a well-renowned police force.
She says, whether or not they can secure funds to update the police headquarters, will require action on Beacon Hill.
