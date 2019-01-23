SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Investigators are continuing to ask for the public's help in locating a missing man.
Achim Bailey, 23, was last seen in the early morning hours of Sunday, January 13 near Samuel's at the Basketball Hall of Fame and was reported missing on Monday, January 14.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that based on information obtained by the department's Real-Time Analysis Center, it's believed that Bailey was spotted on several cameras walking down Hall of Fame Avenue towards Boland Way.
"Cameras then later spotted a person believed to be Mr. Bailey on the railroad tracks walking back towards the South End Bridge close to 3 a.m.," Walsh added, noting that that was the last video they have of Bailey.
Bailey's phone was pinged and was last picked up at a cell tower near the bridge.
Several searches have been conducted on areas near the Hall of Fame to past the South End Bridge and Bailey has not been located. Searches were also conducted along the West Springfield and Agawam sides of the river.
Investigators also checked Bailey's bank account and no transactions have been recorded since his last purchase at Samuel's.
"There has been no other cell phone activity or any other activity on his debit card giving any indication where Mr. Bailey is. The investigation continues, but we have no further leads without the help from the public," Walsh noted
A digital billboard, featuring Bailey's picture, will soon be put up in the Hartford area.
Anyone with information is asked to call Springfield Police Det. Lopez at (413) 750-2379 or the department's non-emergency number at (413) 787-6302.
