SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police are seeking the public’s help to find 22-year-old Jovann Vergara.
His family has not seen him since December, police said.
Detectives have received information that Vergara may have been in the Boston or Holyoke areas.
Anyone with information or who has seen him is asked to call 413-787-6300 or 413-787-6360 or anonymously Text-A-Tip, text CRIMES (2-7-4-6-3-7), type SOLVE and your tip.
