SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are still searching for a vehicle that, they say, struck two Springfield Police cruisers early Sunday morning.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh tells us that, around 1:15 a.m., officers were attempting to prevent a drag race between several cars from occurring.
Walsh stated that, while the cars were pulled over, one of the vehicles drove backwards and then accelerated forward, striking two police cruisers before speeding off.
Police pursued the vehicle, but were unable to pull the vehicle over.
No one was seriously injured in the incident.
This incident remains under investigation by the Springfield Police Department.
