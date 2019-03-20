SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Springfield City Council is working with the city's police department to develop stricter local laws against dirt bikes driven on streets and sidewalks.
Police and councilors fear the nice weather will usher in another season of illegal dirt bike riding in the city.
They said that last year's dirt bike season resulted in several serious injuries and deaths, which is why they said the current laws need to be stricter.
Right now, it is illegal to ride a dirt bike on city streets and sidewalks. It's even illegal to push them, according to local law.
However, acting Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood said that enforcing that law is difficult because it often involves a dangerous chase.
Clapprood noted that her officers often refuse to chase illegal riders out of safety concerns for other drivers and the dirt bike riders themselves. She claimed the laws need to support undercover police work to catch the riders while they are not behind the handlebars.
In addition to just issuing a citation, Clapprood hopes to remove the bikes from the road permanently.
"The seizure would be to take the actual dirt bike if it's been violating the rules of the road and we would seize it. A lot of communities have what they call a public crushing, where we take all the bikes that have been seized and we actually destroy them, so that they don't circle around back again back in the streets," Clapprood explained.
Clapprood said that a similar ordinance was put in place in the early 2000s with cars and claims it helped to cut down on a similar problem the city had with drag racing.
The committee members gave Clapprood and the department their blessing to begin outlining a draft of this ordinance to bring before the whole council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.