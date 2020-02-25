SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A short stretch of Spring-like weather this past week brought illegal dirt bikes and ATVs back out on the roads, and police are taking action.
Western Mass News looked into what's been done in recent days to tackle this ongoing issue.
The Springfield Police Department said this problem is nothing new, but it is becoming increasingly more dangerous.
Springfield Police continue to crack down on the use of illegal dirt bikes, ATVs and bicycles on city streets.
Springfield Police Department's spokesperson Ryan Walsh told Western Mass News that on Sunday, officers observed this pickup truck full of off-highway vehicles near Plainfield Street.
"It was pulled over. Had a very thin strap on the back. I mean if they hit a bump or took a wide turn something’s falling out and somebody’s getting killed," Walsh noted.
Six off-road bikes were confiscated and this all comes after the department's real-time analysis center caught a group riding in and out of traffic along Main Street on Saturday.
Officers confiscated three bikes from that group.
"This has been a back and forth battle. It’s a vocal minority. The amount of complaints the city gets and our 911 system gets for these dirt bikers and bicyclists is outrageous. Last year, from spring to fall, it was about 800 complaints and those are just people calling in, not messaging in or anything else. These kids are out there, no ones wearing a helmet, they’re out on the busiest intersections that there are, they’re doing dangerous moves with cars," Walsh said.
15-year-old Luis Rivera told Western Mass News he's part of "413 bike life."
The group rides various bikes and vehicles around the city and posts videos online.
He said it's a hobby, but knows others don't ride safely.
He and his mom, Mary Rivera are hoping for a designated park where the groups can ride.
"I'm always on the bike lane and I always have my wheel up but even when I’m in the bike lane, even when I ride by myself and I’m on the bike lane I still get harassed just by myself," Luis explained.
"We have the good kids and we have the bad kids, but you can’t just blame all the kids. We got to work with them. I believe if we get together and work with these kids it can be controlled," Mary said.
"You’re involving these vehicles to try and get your video on YouTube or whatever it may be, you’re putting your life in danger and these parents are allowing these kids to do that if they know what they’re doing out there. It’s behaviors like this that are going on. It’s dangerous and it’s unacceptable," Walsh noted.
Springfield Police said when they confiscate the bicycles, they hold them for 15 days and a parent or guardian must pick them up with $20 citations given out.
This ongoing problem needs aggressive remediation by the city. First, the $20 fine is ridiculously low and should be increased to $50 for the first offense, and a higher amount for a subsequent offense. Third time, the bike, ATV, should be confiscated and auctioned off. These scofflaws need to be stopped before they hurt themselves, or others, or damage some innocent party's property by their reckless actions
