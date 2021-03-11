SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With warmer temperatures upon us, the Springfield Police Department and city officials are cracking down on illegal dirt bikes. The city introduced a new vehicle that would allow officers to get closer access to riders.
At the state level, there is new legislation proposed that would allow illegal dirt bikes to be permanently confiscated.
The city is hitting the ground running with new ways to keep illegal dirt bikes out of the way. The police department told us enough is enough and aggressors will be arrested.
A new Springfield Police vehicle is on the road to help battle the on-going issues with illegal dirt bikes.
“This will enable us to follow or stay behind a bike, whether it goes off road or in the woods. If it can fit, then we can follow,” said Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood.
With temperatures warming up, Clapprood told Western Mass News that the department wanted to get ahead of the problem. She said offenders have become overly aggressive.
“Some are kicking cars, kicking off mirrors, and they are actually surrounding cruisers,” Clapprood explained.
She said the department will not tolerate this behavior.
“So if you’re being aggressive, if you’re kicking or causing malicious damage to somebody else’s vehicle, or you’re harassing us to the point where we can’t do our job, you’re going to be arrested,” Clapprood noted.
On Wednesday alone, the commissioner said seven people with off road vehicles were arrested.
“Dirt bikers are terrorizing our streets,” said State Representative and Springfield City Councilor Orlando Ramos.
Ramos is introducing legislation at both the local and state levels to help crack down on the issue.
At the state level, Ramos introduced a bill on the House floor that would allow the city and state police to impound off-road vehicles.
At the city level, he is introducing an ordinance that would prohibit gas stations to sell gasoline to illegal dirt bike riders.
"These off highway vehicles are everywhere, in every neighborhood of the city of Springfield and we want to make sure we do everything we can to make it as difficult as possible for them to do business as usual,” Ramos explained.
Under the proposed ordinance, gas stations could face a $300 fine.
Ramos hopes to present the new legislation at the next city council meeting on March 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.