SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- As the weather is getting warmer and more people are outdoors enjoying summer nights, the Springfield Police Department said they are seeing a spike in illegal firework use, forcing them to increase their patrols.
“Our units are going out specifically looking into deterring firework activity, but it’s busy,” Springfield Public Information Officer Ryan Walsh said.
Over the weekend, the Springfield Police Department upped their patrols in response to the spike in illegal fireworks being set off around the city.
“Our patrolman last night from 4 to 12 responded to more than 400 calls,” Walsh said.
While not all of those calls were for fireworks, Walsh said the increase in complaints is notable.
“We usually see a peak around Memorial Day then quiets down until the Fourth of July, but it’s been pretty constant this year,” he said.
While people may think they’re just trying to enjoy a fun summer activity, Walsh said it impacts policing around the city.
“One thing fireworks do -- we have a shot spotter system in the city. That’s one of the noises that can confuse it sometimes,” he said. “So when there’s fireworks, we may be sending officers thinking that there’s a shooting, and you get a full response there and you find out at the end of fireworks. In the end, it’s taking services away from the city as well.”
Walsh said the use and sale of fireworks in Massachusetts is illegal and could lead to a large fine or criminal charges.
“If you have fireworks, it’s up to a $100 fine,” he said. “If you’re selling it, that’s when you could get arrested.”
They are asking if anyone sees people using these illegal aerial fireworks to report it to the department.
“Sometimes it’s hard,” Walsh said. “If somebody has a firecracker they put off, by the time they call and they’re gone, but if somebody has a big display, that's something we can stop them midstream and give these neighbors some peace and quiet they deserve.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.