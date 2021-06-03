SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Thursday marks one year since the Springfield Police Department implemented their body-worn camera program.
The program was launched as a major step toward added transparency and accountability within the department. It's believed to be the only program in the country launched during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Springfield Police Department's Internal Audit Unit reviews BWC footage to ensure officers' actions and interactions with the public are in accordance with the department's policies. In one instance an incident was flagged and resulted in criminal charges against an officer.
On June 3, 2020, the first 12 Springfield police officers and supervisors were outfitted with Getcac body-worn cameras.
Just one year later, that number has grown to just under 500 with all sworn officers and supervisors in the department wearing BWCs while on duty.
The cameras are worn at all times during an officer's shift and include audio recording. They are automatically activated when a cruiser's emergency lights are activated. Footage is recorded and saved from 30 seconds prior to a camera being activated.
As of right now, the cameras do not have facial recognition or night vision technology.
According to Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh, more than 13,688.67 total hours of video have been captured since June 2020.
Since the programs implementation one year ago, it has assisted the department in recognizing officers for life saving actions, conducting investigations and improving accountability.
Springfield remains one of the few departments in Massachusetts to have fully implemented body-worn cameras.
