SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Springfield Police Department is honoring retired military veterans for Veterans Day.
On Tuesday, the department held a ceremony where city leaders spoke.
Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood is an Air Force veteran, according to a statement from the department.
Deputy Chief Rupert Daniel is a decorated Army war veteran and Green Beret who retired from the United States Army in 2019 after serving for 39 years.
In 2018, Officer Jose Feliciano was honored as Springfield's Veteran of the Year after he retired as a Sgt. First Class from the U.S. Army and served the country for 27 years including three tours of duty in Iraq.
The Springfield Police Department has well more than 150 officers who have served the nation with distinction, police officials said.
“Our women and men in blue have a long history of serving the red, white and blue,” Clapprood said. “On this Veterans Day, we just want to show our community that when we are not out protecting our neighborhoods, many of us have or still are protecting our country. When you support the Springfield Police Department, you are oftentimes also supporting our military, and we thank you.”
Mayor Domenic Sarno also honored vets.
“Thank you to our many men and women in blue, and their families, who have worn both uniforms with valor, honor and compassion,” he said. “Godspeed to you all.”
The department currently has 59 active members of the military in the National Guard or Reserves, including several who were recently activated with the Guard.
“The Springfield Police Department honors and celebrates all those who have honorably served or are serving our country on this Veterans Day,” the statement said.
