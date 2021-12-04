Springfield Police Department investigating a shots fired incident on Lowell Street

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- A passenger of a car fleeing a gun call on Lowell Street fired a gun in the direction of an officer Saturday night, according to Springfield Police.
An officer fired back and struck the car. According to Police, no one was believed to have been shot. The officer's service pistol was handed in for the investigation due to policy.
Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh told Western Mass News When officers arrived to the scene after 6:00, a car was fleeing a scene when a passenger in the car pointed a gun out the window and fired a shot in an officer's direction.
The car fleeing the scene crashed on Riverside Road. Police report that the two occupants fled on foot and entered another car before leaving the area.
Officers involved will be evaluated at the hospital per protocol. The Springfield Police Department will provide support for the officers after the traumatic event, according to Walsh.
The investigation into this incident is ongoing and being conducted by the SPD Detective Bureau and the Hampden District Attorney’s office.
