SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The City of Springfield is moving closer to the implementation of body-worn cameras by police officers.
The City Council’s Public Safety Sub-Committee met on Monday to discuss the next steps.
Western Mass News continues to get answers on the latest developments in the process.
The number of proposed bids has been narrowed down to just four after there were originally eleven submitted to the city.
Now all of those vendors are showcasing what has to offer to the police department.
Orlando Ramos, Chair of the Springfield Public Safety Sub-Committee told Western Mass News that police worn body cameras is something the city is taking seriously.
Monday's representatives from the Springfield Police Department asked for the approval of a contract term of more than three years with a camera vendor.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said they’re in the process of narrowing down the vendors to one.
“Each company will have a full day, eight/nine-hour day where they go to our police academy and demonstrate their product to 20-30 officers, plus members of the district attorney’s staff, civilians that will end up being end users as well," Officer Walsh said.
After that day of demonstrations, the officers are put into controlled situations to test out the cameras in separate scenarios.
“We want the public to see the interactions between the police department and the community to make sure there is an accurate account of what happened, what occurred and for the protection of the police officers or the protection of the public," Ramos said.
City officials said that these vendors have high criteria of standards to meet including the battery power of these cameras, whether they will fog during the winter, among many other things.
As it stands, the policy negotiated by unions will require officers to begin recording at the start of their shift.
But different vendors offer technology that includes recording mechanisms when a gun is pulled or when a car’s lights are turned on.
With no contract officially agreed upon yet, city leaders say they’re taking their this time with this process.
“We’ve seen different communities rush into this and they ultimately fail, whether it’s a financial failure or officers making mistakes in the field…working with our consultant and doing it the way they’ve explained this to us through this process, it’s not going to be quick as overnight but we’re moving as fast as we can," Officer Walsh said.
The full city council is expected to vote Monday tonight on the length of contract for whichever camera vendor is chosen.
At this time, the city does not have money in the budget for the cameras.
But, Ramos said residents should not be concerned because they are confident they will be able to find a funding source, which includes applying for grants.
Western Mass News was told the goal right now is to have the cameras put into use by a group of 25 to 30 officers before the end of this year, with all officers using them by the end of next year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.