SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- The Springfield Police Department's Youth Aide Bureau is seeking assistance from the community in locating 11-year-old runaway Nywahren Smith.
According to Springfield Police, it is believed she was in West Springfield early Saturday morning. Smith is from the Worcester area.
Smith is about 5'2 and weighs 140 pounds.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact (413) 787-6300 or (413) 750-2249.
