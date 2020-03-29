SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Springfield Police Department is among dozens of first responders across western Mass that are doing what they can to stay safe during the coronavirus outbreak.
"Everyone is in one man or women cruisers right now all officers have N95 masks, but there are a limited amount of times you can use them and reuse them before they lose their protective fibers,"
Not only are the officers using protective gear but the police commissioner worked with Mayor Dominic Sarno and Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker to call in 75 National Guard members.
Western Mass News spoke with Springfield's Police Department's spokesperson, Ryan Walsh on Facetime.
He said the city is being proactive.
"If she asked a week or two from now they might be spread out across the state and Springfield might be out of luck," Walsh said.
This comes as the mayor announced three tents are set up to help the cites homeless population during COVID-19.
He said the added personnel will help secure the tents on Worthington Street.
Meanwhile, Walsh said they are seeing an increase in domestic violence calls about 10% and he expects it to go up a little more.
"Domestic violence calls have gone up which isn't surpassing with everyone being quarantined and self isolating," Walsh explained.
While officers are still responding to the normal amount of calls.
"The officers are still receiving the same amount of calls for service they had before they are just treating each situation differently and likely," Walsh noted.
Walsh also said police officers are still working hard...no matter what.
"You still have to police the city in the last few days dangerous people have been taken off the streets. The narcotics unit has been able to get a few illegal fire arms of the street," Walsh said.
