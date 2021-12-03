SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Springfield Police patrols were out in full force on Parker Street Friday afternoon, traffic officers on foot with speed guns and over a dozen cruisers, pulling over distracted and reckless drivers.
"So this is our third high visibility traffic enforcement in the past three weeks," said Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh.
In addition, two traffic signs were up to warn offenders.
"We’re alerting drivers ahead of time with signboards at Cooley and Parker and Boston Parker to let them know Police are ahead, they are looking for speeding, distracting driving, all sorts of traffic violations," explained Walsh.
The joined effort by the city's police department and the Massachusetts State Police comes after there were six fatal crashes on Springfield streets in two weeks last month.
"Right now, it’s led to about 150 citations being issued, 10 criminal complaints and arrests," explained Walsh.
Western Mass News is digging deeper, we wanted to know how many citations have been given out on parker street this year alone.
Walsh told Western Mass News that there have been approximately 900 citations this year and about 830 last year. We also checked to see how many fatal accidents occurred this year.
In March, a motorcyclist was struck and killed. in June, a driver died.
"Parker Street leads to high speed, without a doubt, from videos we have seen, from tickets our officers have given out, Parker Street is a stretch of road that you can really pick up a high speed i’m a short of time. neighbors complain about speeding in the area as well," explained Walsh.
It's an issue that Western Mass News has been following closely. This past April, we were out getting answers after a viewer shared a video of a driver is seen crossing over a double yellow line to speed past traffic on Parker Street.
Then a second driver took it a step further, pulling into the furthest opposite lane, dodging an oncoming car.
"People have to be careful about driving," said Blanche Hill of Springfield.
Springfield Police have this message for drivers, slow down and stay off your phones. Meantime, residents we spoke to are applauding the Police for taking action.
"It’s good because it makes people aware that the police are out there and you may get in trouble so you have to be very careful," said Hill.
The Springfield Police Department told us they will continue to have traffic enforcement operations through the next few weeks.
Walsh told Western Mass News that as a result of the efforts of local and State Police, there were 103 citations and five criminal complaints issued Friday. A majority were for speeding and using a phone while driving. This totaled 08 traffic violations issued on Parker Street in just four hours.
