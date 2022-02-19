SPRINGFIELD, MA WGGB/WSHM)-- The Springfield Police Department Detective Bureau is investigating a robbery at the TD Bank on the 1400 block of Main Street.
The suspect got away with an identified amount of cash.
According to Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh, no weapon was shown or implied and no injuries were reported.
