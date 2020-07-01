SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield Police detective is speaking out, saying she was fired for posting a pro-Black Lives Matter message on Instagram.
Florissa Fuentes was recently promoted to detective in the Special Victims Unit. Following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, she said she recognized there’s a problem in policing.
After her post on Instagram caught the attention of the commissioner and the mayor, she said that problem became a chasm.
“Racism is alive, and until people start taking action things won’t change," she said. "I feel like no matter what position I took I wasn’t going to win."
Florissa Fuentes said she wanted to show support for her niece, who attended a Black Lives Matter protest in Atlanta, in the wake of George Floyd's police-involved death.
At the end of May, Fuentes, a Springfield Police detective, shared from her personal Instagram account, a photo of her niece at the protest. Her niece’s sign said “Shut the f*** back,” and another person in the picture held a sign saying “Who do we call when the murder wears the badge.”
Fuentes said it wasn't long before her coworkers reacted negatively and supervisors, along with Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood called her in.
"Said you know, I don’t wanna fire you. There’s a lot of people here that are upset regarding your post, and you need to fix this," Clapprood explained.
Fuentes removed the post and later, wrote an apology to her colleagues on the police union’s Facebook page. However, Fuentes removed that post too over some comments she viewed as threatening.
"Some people told me I didn’t deserve to wear a badge. Others told me I stabbed them in their backs," Fuentes said.
Fuentes also said she continued to report to work and was called in again by the department's Internal Investigation Unit, learning her post had made its way up the city chain of command.
"The mayor’s office is highly upset, it doesn’t look good for me," Fuentes said.
On June 19, Fuentes said she was called by the union president Joseph Gentile with a choice, resign, or get fired. She told Western Mass News after speaking with the union attorney, she went back to Joseph and chose termination.
"Joe told me that I didn’t have the right to appeal because I’m on probation, even though I pay union dues," Fuentes explained.
Western Mass News has reached out to Commissioner Clapprood, saying quote:
“This was Ms. Fuentes' second infraction during her probationary period. Complaints about her social media post came from co-workers, who were hurt by it and questioned her stance on the quote that advocated shooting police officers. I decided to terminate her employment.”
We also reached out to the union for a statement.
A police career cut short, but Fuentes hopes not forever and the single mother of three, said she hopes to use this experience going forward to fight for change.
"I was very dedicated to my position at the Springfield Police Department," she said. "I’m a native of the city, and my heart is with the city. If I could get my job back, I would go in there with my head high and do my job."
Commissioner Clapprood made the right decision. Zero tolerance means zero tolerance. The cop knew what the social media policy is. I have no sympathy for her.
Your a cop supporting anti cop messages, looks to me like your in the wrong profession and was rightfully terminated.
