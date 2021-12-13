SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield narcotics detective Gregg Bigda has been found not guilty on four criminal counts, accused of excessive force and abusive interrogation.
This is a case Western Mass News has followed closely since 2016. After nine hours of deliberation over two days, the jurors acquitted Bigda on all charges.
Bigda was accused of punching and kicking Latino juvenile suspects in 2016, falsifying police reports, and abusive interrogation. A video clip released of that interrogation went viral and sparked national attention.
Bigda was suspended without pay and served as a narcotics detective with the Springfield Police Department.
The three juveniles reportedly stole an undercover police car back in 2016, which ended in a chase.
State Representative Orlando Ramos told Western Mass News it has been difficult to process the news of Bigda’s acquittal.
“It’s disappointing,” Ramos said.
In a statement, U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Nathaniel Mendell said:
“Today’s verdict is a disappointment – my hearts goes out to the victims. We respect the jury’s verdict, of course, and it is a painful reminder that prosecuting police obstruction of justice, excessive force and abusive interrogation is very difficult. Rest assured, though, we will never stop prosecuting these crimes.”
Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood added in a statement:
“I have faith in the judicial system and honor and respect their decision. We’ll review the transcripts from the trial to ensure our Internal Investigations Unit has all the facts before moving forward with any decisions."
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno noted in a statement:
“I am not the appointing authority, that rests with Commissioner Clapprood. However, this has been a stain and dark cloud hanging over our department for well over six years. I have seen the video tape. My feeling is there is no place for him on the force.”
We reached out to Bigda's attorney, but have not heard back yet.
Western Mass News is following this breaking story closely and we'll have more tonight at 6 p.m. on ABC40 and CBS 3.
