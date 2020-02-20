SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- New tactics are expected in Springfield as police crack down on illegal dirt bike riding in the city.
They said they've seen more riders on the streets due to the warmer weather.
Police said the cornerstone of the issue is disrespect and that they are seeing this behavior from regular bicycle riders too. They said their new approach focuses on confiscating bicycles and tracking where dirt bikes are stored.
"From last spring through the end of the year, there was about 700 calls from the public about the dirt bikes, so it’s a quality-of-life issue that is if not number one, one of the top that our public continues to ask us about," said Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh.
Walsh said they've tried a number of tactics to curb illegal dirt bike riding. He said they now plan to use undercover vehicles and motorbikes to track the riders, but because police won't jeopardize public safety to chase the riders down, their goal is to find the bikes when they aren't being used.
"What we’re asking for the public: if there’s any ideas of where these bikes are stored, whether they’re in someone’s home, garage, or potentially storage facilities," Walsh noted.
Western Mass News has reported on dirt bike riders swarming drivers in the past. Walsh is asking drivers to call police immediately if that happens to you.
"You might have someone that gets fearful or you might have someone that potentially retaliates and we don’t want either of those things to happen," Walsh added.
However, Walsh said they are starting to see the same dangerous behavior from bicyclists too.
"We’re going to start looking at the bicyclists, confiscating their bicycles for up to 15 days and start holding their parents responsible," Walsh explained.
Right now, Walsh said there's an ordinance charging parents $20 to get their child’s confiscated bike back.
"We might go to the council to ask to bump that up to $50, but what we’re seeing is, at least from some of our social media monitoring, is the parents don’t seem to care so much what their kids are doing," Walsh added.
Walsh said they have cited five bicyclists and charged one criminally after an incident where a 15-year-old was seen spitting in the face of a bus driver.
[Reporter: Why is the word disrespectful so important to the police department when it comes to this issue?]
"Well, these bicyclists are being disrespectful to our residents, disrespectful to our visitors, to the people driving. I mean, you see yesterday in that video, you get a kid spitting right in the face of the PVTA bus driver. I mean that is basically the definition of disrespect right there," Walsh said.
Walsh did say the department was going to continue conversations to determine whether or not a bike park in the city would cut down on dangerous stunts.
