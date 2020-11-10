SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield man was arrested early Tuesday morning after police located an illegally possessed firearm.
According to Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh, officers were called to Campechi Street at about 12:50 a.m. for a report of an occupied van idling on the street.
When officers arrived they found the driver, who was later identified as 33-year-old Maurice Clarke, asleep behind the wheel.
Officers were able to wake up Clarke and observed him reaching into the pocket of his sweatshirt where they noticed a firearm.
An officer was immediately able to get the firearm away and removed Clarke from the van.
Clarke is charged with carrying a firearm without a license and carrying a loaded firearm without a license.
