SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police are investigating after an early-morning fight led to five stabbing victims.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to the 100 block of Margerie Street around 2:15 a.m. Friday for a large disturbance.
Investigators arrived and found broken glass and blood, but no victims.
Walsh explained that a short time later, two men arrived at Baystate Medical Center by private vehicle with stab wounds. He noted that a third man arrived at Mercy Medical Center, but was later transferred to Baystate.
In addition, officers were flagged down along the 1700 block of Roosevelt Avenue for two more men suffering from stab wounds. One was treated at the scene, while the other was transported to Baystate Medical Center.
Three of the stabbing victims are reportedly suffering from serious injuries.
The case remains under investigation by the Springfield Police detective bureau.
