SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- As information from the grand jury's report in the Breonna Taylor case emerges, we're examining what it takes for a police department to get a no-knock warrant in Massachusetts.

Authorities said no-knock warrants are used in Massachusetts, but they are only used for dangerous situations.

In order to get a no-knock warrant, the government must show enough evidence to convince a judge or a clerk that law enforcement executing the warrant is going into a dangerous situation.

Often times, officials said police have been watching the suspect for some time and are aware if they have guns.

“When no-knock warrants are served, there is reason to believe, with enough evidence, that the people inside are armed and ready to use them. Now often, a no-knock warrant is used so the people inside can’t arm themselves,” said Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh.

Walsh said a warrant squad will re-evaluate the situation before heading inside and can change their course of action.

He said sometimes, they do end up knocking and announcing themselves.

Walsh added that what happened to Taylor was a tragedy.