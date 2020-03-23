SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- As the coronavirus continues to ramp up across the state and in Western Mass. the Springfield Fire and Police Departments are making sure community members and their staff are safe, officials said Monday.
Fire Commissioner B.J. Calvi told Western Mass News what to do if someone needs emergency help and is feeling sick.
"If you’ve been diagnosed with COVID-19 and need additional assistance from 911, you need to let the dispatcher know that you’ve been diagnosed with COVID-19 that way we can make sure we are ready when we get there. We’ve got the suits on and got the glasses last Sunday so that we are ready to go and can protect ourselves as well as help you at the same time," Commissioner Calvi explained.
Fire officials are equipped with protection to help anyone in need, he said.
"We have all the necessary protective equipment. We have the 95 masks, we have the suits, we have the eye protection. Although, what we do need from the public is if you are feeling ill and you have COVID-19 type symptoms, you need to let us know that you have these symptoms so we can be ready before we get there. Just practice good fire safety. Everybody is at home now, so make sure you’re shutting off your stove, dispose of cigarettes appropriately, be careful with candles and you were taking all the necessary precautions," Commissioner Calvi explained.
Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood said it's important for community members to continue following the law.
"We know it adds extra stress on the officers know if you’re going to start disobeying these closures," she said. "We don’t want to be out there in forcing telling people, 'You know you have to shut down' and 'There’s too many of you in one spot,' but if people are bad and help us out, in the long run, I can make everything go a lot smoother," Commissioner Clapprood explained.
She said her department is stacked with extra police officers, and they are prepared to respond no matter what.
"We are going to enforce all the laws we usually do. I don’t think now is the time to relax. I think now is the time to make people feel safe," Commissioner Clapprood said.
