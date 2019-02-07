Springfield Police, forensics on scene of active investigation on Francis Street.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police, as wells as a forensics unit, are on scene of an active investigation on Francis Street.
Details remain limited at this time, but when our crew arrived on scene, they observed that one residence had been taped off, and a forensics unit is also on scene investigating.
Western Mass News has reached out to the Springfield Police Department, as well as the Hampden District Attorney's office, but are unable to provide a comment at this time.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
