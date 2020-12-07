SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Springfield Police Department wants to give one lucky child a PlayStation 4.
Springfield Police received a generous donation of an unused PlayStation 4, and one lucky child will win it.
All you need to do is send them either a picture you drew, a video you make (30 seconds or less), or a 100 word or less essay about the police and the holiday season.
All qualifying entries will go into a drawing, and one winner will be randomly selected.
To be qualified, you must live in the city of Springfield and be between the ages of 6 and 14 to enter, you need to have good attendance in school, you cannot be a relative of a Springfield Police Officer, and you must fill out the information below completely. Entries are accepted in the language of your choice.
To enter, email PS4@springfieldpolice.net or leave the Springfield Police Department a private message on their Facebook Page.
All submissions must be received by 4 p.m. Thursday, December 17. The winner will be chosen on Friday, December 18.
