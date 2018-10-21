SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two people were shot overnight in Springfield and now police say they've made 2 arrests following the shooting.
Police believe it happened in the parking garage across from The Zone on Worthington Street.
Lt. Harpin with the Springfield Police Department telling Western Mass News both shooting victims showed up at the hospital.
He says officers first learned about the incident while on a call down the street from the parking garage. This was around 2 a.m. Sunday.
When police arrived they didn't find the man and woman who had been hit, but did find evidence that lead them to Baystate Medical Center where they found the shooting victims arriving in a vehicle.
Harpin confirmed the woman had a gunshot wound to her arm. Police believe her injuries are non-life threatening.
The man was shot in the abdomen, with the bullet striking his neck as well, according to Harpin.
Police say he is expected to survive.
They also tell us both victims were struck by the same bullet.
Now, the victims were not cooperating this morning with the police investigation, we're told. However, Harpin noted they will be looking for surveillance video.
Representative, Ryan Walsh says they also made 2 arrests in the parking garage on Worthington St. after the shooting occurred.
Harpin confirming it was drug related...Walsh adding charges of Assault & Battery On a Police Officer.
The identities of the two people arrested have not been released. No word if they will face additional charges.
At this time the Springfield Police Department continues to investigate.
