SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield Police demonstrated their body-worn camera program on Friday.
Chairman of Public Safety and State Representative Carlos Gonzalez joined the department for the demonstration. Officers explained how the program works and helps to improve the relationships between officers and the community.
Complaints against police have dropped around 80-percent since the program began.
"We're reaping the rewards of it now. We have cut down a lot on citizens complaints. We have proven many, many and mostly all the citizens complaints are either inaccurate or we're being falsely accused, so now, it went from officers who were skeptical about wearing cameras to now, they don't want to go out without one," said Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood.
After extensive training, Springfield implemented the body-worn camera program in June 2020 - one of only two departments in the country to do that during the midst of the pandemic.
