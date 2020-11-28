SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's the season of giving! The Springfield Police Department hosted the annual 'Stuff the Cruiser' event to help spread some holiday cheer.
The event took place Saturday afternoon at the Walmart on Boston Road.
Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood told Western Mass News it's a great opportunity for the community to come together.
"We do it every year because there's a lot of kids that a lot of the officers are aware of, kids that need a little bit of an extra hand at Christmas time," she said.
Clapprood told us the collected toys will be delivered to kids in Springfield in the coming weeks.
