SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Multiple Springfield Police officers honored Tuesday night at Symphony Hall.
The department's two newest sergeants, Ricardo Viruet and Johnathan Torres received their pins.
The Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood and Mayor Domenic Sarno also commended more than 50 officers involved in nine different incidents where they say the men and women in blue went above and beyond the call of duty.
“Their dedication and devotion to police work at a time where it's challenging, to say the least, there are obstacles in front of us it's just as dangerous if not more so than ever and yet I have women and men who come in every tour and risk their lives for the sake of others who most here’s who most will never know," Clappood said.
“None of these men or women are looking for a pat on the back. They do their job because, in their head, their heart, their gut, their sentinels of peace," Sarno said.
Some of the incidents highlighted by the department included officers saving the life of an infant, and the quick and dangerous apprehension of an armed individual who set fire to an occupied building on Vermont Street.
