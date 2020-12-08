(WGGB/WSHM) -- The Springfield Police Department is getting into the season of giving.
On Monday, the department, in conjunction with 364 Gives, the charitable arm of the patrolman's union, kicked off a week of donations at Suit Up Springfield.
The group presented a check for more than $3,000 to the organization, which provides professional attire to men and women in need.
“Each year we host our golf tournament to honor the memory of Officer Kevin Ambrose and in turn raise money for some of the organizations Kevin and his family feel strongly about. This year we continued the tradition in Kevin’s memory and will be able to really help some worthwhile organizations. Our officers really stepped up in difficult times this year and I’m proud of what we will be able to give back to our community,” said Springfield Police Officer and IBPO Local 364 President Joseph Gentile in a statement.
The police group will be donating more than $22,000 over the course of several weeks to several charities.
“This year has been difficult on everyone and I cannot say enough positive things about our Springfield Police Officers who showed up to work each day. Their dedication and hard-work often goes unnoticed. On top of that, our officers and 364 Gives do an incredible job to raise money throughout the year to support local organizations. Our officers take pride in their work and take pride in our community”, said Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood in a statement.
