SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police in Springfield say they've been able to identify two juveniles responsible for hoax social media threats that led to mass absenteeism in city schools.
According to Ryan Walsh, representative for the Springfield Police Department, their officers investigated two non-credible threatening posts on social media in mid-December and were able to identify the IP addresses.
"On December 16th and 17th members of the Springfield Police Department ...quickly identified the source of two non-credible threatening posts on social media sites that were in part responsible for mass absenteeism in schools and a near overload of calls to Springfield’s Emergency Communications Center."
Walsh stating as well that, "Two city juveniles were responsible for the unrelated non-credible posts."
We're told no charges have been filed in this case. However, police are reminding parents to talk with their kids about the ramifications of making threatening posts on the internet.
"It can cause mass hysteria and delay much needed emergency services in our city due to the amount of resources needed to identify those responsible and ensure the threats are not credible," explains Springfield Police Commissioner, Cheryl Clapprood.
In the last few years, police report they've identified more than a dozen juveniles responsible for similar posts.
"...(It) led to school discipline and in some case criminal charges," notes Clapprood, "Thankfully, all of these posts have been found to be hoaxes."
She says that every single threatening post is investigated and taken seriously.
In this case, once the two juveniles were identified, police showed up at their homes.
"Detectives identified the two juveniles responsible, searched their homes and spoke to their parents. These posts were deemed to be non-credible hoax threats. The juveniles were advised of the severity of their posts and their parents were connected to agencies that could provide possible services for their children," explains Walsh.
