SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Springfield Police Department has identified an individual accused of breaking into a home on Berkshire Avenue earlier this week.
According to Springfield police spokesman Ryan Walsh, the break-in happened around 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Shortly after posting the information and a photo online Thursday morning, investigators were able to identify that suspect. They determined that the suspect is under the age of 18 and no other information regarding that suspect has been made available.
