SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There is new information regarding the Springfield Public School meals that were found in a private dumpster in Indian Orchard.

Springfield Police investigated the incident and they were able to identify the people responsible.

Ryan Walsh, the spokesperson for the department, told Western Mass News that the individuals had good intentions, but had no space to keep the food cold to then later distribute.

Those individuals were advised not to gather more food than they can give out.

