SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Western Mass News has an update on a deadly shooting that took place in Springfield Sunday morning.
Police identified the victim as 22-year-old David Ballard.
Officers were called to Union Street in the early morning hours and found Ballard with a gunshot wound.
He died on scene.
The shooting remains under investigation.
