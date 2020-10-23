SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A gunshot victim is now at the hospital after police received reports of shots fired at Florence Street.
Officers responded to calls at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Friday.
Shortly after police arrived on scene, an adult male gunshot victim walked into Baystate Medical Center with non-life-threatening wounds, officials say.
The Springfield Police Department's spokesperson Ryan Walsh told Western Mass News the department's Detective Bureau is currently investigating the shooting.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story, and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
