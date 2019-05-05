SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police are reporting another shooting this weekend in the city after a person showed up at the hospital overnight suffering from a gunshot wound.
Lt. Richards with the Springfield Police Department tells Western Mass News their ShotSpotter first activated at 3:02 a.m. Sunday.
This was for the area of 140 Andrew Street and Girard Avenue.
While officers were on the scene investigating police were notified that an individual had shown up at Mercy Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the wrist.
Lt. Richards reports it was a male and says his injuries are non-life threatening.
Officers were able to locate the scene of the shooting in the area of 27 Girard Ave.
No description of a suspect was available. Lt. Richards says detectives with the Springfield Police Department are continuing to investigate this shooting.
This incident follows another shooting reported this weekend in the city of Springfield on Dickinson Street. Western Mass News saw police activity Saturday night. No immediate word if anyone was hit. We have reached out to police for more information.
And earlier Saturday morning, around 1 a.m., officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound and stab wounds on High Street.
He suffered serious injuries.
[READ MORE: Victim stabbed and shot in Springfield, police report]
