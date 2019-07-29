Captain Labelle with the Springfield police department tells Western Mass News there was a shooting just before midnight in the area of Massachusetts ave.
Three victims were transported to Baystate Medical Center with injuries.
At this time that is all the information police were able to provide.
Be sure to stick with Western Mass News for the latest on this investigation.
