SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a car this afternoon.
Ryan Walsh, Spokesman for Springfield Police said the crash occurred on the 600 block of Sumner Avenue.
Origional reports by police said it was a bicyclist, but further investigation determined it was a male pedestrian who was hit by the car.
Walsh noted the pedestrian is alive and in stable condition.
The accident is currently being investigated by the Springfield Police Traffic Unit.
We're told no charges have been filed at this time and the area is being reopened to traffic.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this stoy on-air and online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.