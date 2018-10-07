SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield police were called to a local hospital this morning after a man showed up with a gunshot wound.
Western Mass News has learned officers were called to Baystate Medical Center just after 7 a.m.
The injury the man sustained is believed to be non-life threatening, police confirm.
They also tell us he was hit in the leg.
Further details about the shooting incident were not immediately available.
The Springfield Police Department continues to investigate.
